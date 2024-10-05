Bring A Touch Of Sweetness To Onion Rings With One Genius Addition

In the hierarchy of crispy fried side dishes, onion rings are kings. Crispy and salty on the outside, and a little bit sweet and steamy on the inside, they're the ultimate snack for state fairs, tailgating, fast food, and even at home as long as you have the best recipe of all time. Classic rings made with either a beer batter or a light dusting of cornmeal are the style we all probably recognize, but that doesn't mean onion rings are relegated to only one flavor. In fact, there's one genius addition that will add a little sweetness to your onion ring game: Coconut.

Coconut onion rings are super easy to make, all you need to do is add some shredded coconut to a recipe, dredge the rings, and drop them in the fryer. Just like easy coconut shrimp, onion rings coated with the tropical fruit will have an irresistible balance of sweet and salty. If you want to take them to the next level, however, choose your ingredients carefully so that you can layer on the flavor.