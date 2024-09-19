Walmart's Inflation-Free Thanksgiving Deal Is Starting Earlier Than Ever
Thanks to Walmart, you can leave your meal-planning binder in the closet this Thanksgiving. You don't have to do hours of prep work to avoid spending a fortune because of Walmart's inflation-free Thanksgiving deal, which starts early this year. Beginning October 14 and running through Christmas Day, customers can purchase a 28-product assortment of ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people for just $7 per person.
According to a Walmart-issued press release, the kit includes turkey and all the side dishes, plus dessert to help you prepare a delicious, home-cooked Thanksgiving feast with less stress and for less cashola (not that it's limited to Thanksgiving Day). You can leverage this inexpensive, convenient option any time you like, with no limit on the number of kits you purchase; this deal is especially convenient for those with multiple Thanksgiving obligations. Have Thanksgiving with family on Thursday and host a Friendsgiving on Saturday. They'll both cost less and mean just as much.
Convenient options with community support
Grocery shopping over the holidays is vexatious, to say the least. Walmart offers options to alleviate that burden, too. You can always opt for pickup and delivery, especially if you subscribe to the Walmart+ membership program. In fact, if you decide to host at the last minute, you can opt for 30-minute express delivery to take one more worry off your plate. There's also an option for morning delivery starting at 6 a.m. for the early birds.
Walmart also now lets you easily buy a meal for someone else, anywhere in the country, whether it's a thank-you gift to a neighbor you appreciate or provisions for the meal you plan to cook at Aunt Sally's in another state. The deal is available for pickup or delivery, meaning it fits into what's bound to be a busy holiday schedule.