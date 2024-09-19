Walmart's Inflation-Free Thanksgiving Deal Is Starting Earlier Than Ever

Thanks to Walmart, you can leave your meal-planning binder in the closet this Thanksgiving. You don't have to do hours of prep work to avoid spending a fortune because of Walmart's inflation-free Thanksgiving deal, which starts early this year. Beginning October 14 and running through Christmas Day, customers can purchase a 28-product assortment of ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people for just $7 per person.

According to a Walmart-issued press release, the kit includes turkey and all the side dishes, plus dessert to help you prepare a delicious, home-cooked Thanksgiving feast with less stress and for less cashola (not that it's limited to Thanksgiving Day). You can leverage this inexpensive, convenient option any time you like, with no limit on the number of kits you purchase; this deal is especially convenient for those with multiple Thanksgiving obligations. Have Thanksgiving with family on Thursday and host a Friendsgiving on Saturday. They'll both cost less and mean just as much.