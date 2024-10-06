The Best Way To Reheat Caramelized Onions Is Also The Easiest

It's rare to find a dish that isn't improved by the addition of jammy, salty-sweet caramelized onions. Stir caramelized onions into your next pasta dish, plop 'em on a burger, incorporate them into your mashed potatoes ... the list goes on and on.

Pretty much the only thing that doesn't absolutely rock about these morsels of heavenly deliciousness is the prep work to make them. While you can add sugar to cook caramelized onions slightly faster, there's no way to get around the 45 to 60 minutes of hovering and stirring that's involved. That's why, when preparing onions this way, it makes sense to make a big, whopping batch of them and portion them out in your fridge or freezer for easy-peasy reheating.

Luckily, reheating caramelized onions is a lot easier than cooking them. While warming them in a pan on low heat is valid, there's a simpler, more hands-off, and altogether better way to do it: using the microwave. You've spent enough time cooking down the onions and making them taste amazing; reheating should be an effortless process.