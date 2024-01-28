Sugar Is The Simple Ingredient For Caramelized Onions In Record Time

Caramelized onions add a rich, deep flavor to so many dishes. While raw onions are difficult to eat in large quantities due to their pungent flavor, cooking them down in oil, wine, or any other liquid brings out a deep yet more subtle flavor that works perfectly alongside meat as the star of a dip or even in a creamy pasta. But, traditionally it can take up to an hour to get those onions to cook down to that exact flavor and tenderness you're looking for. If you want the process done in a pinch, try adding some sugar.

Sugar is the secret ingredient you need to speed up the process of cooking down those onions. Plus, that sweet flavor contrasts perfectly with the sharp taste of onion. When it comes to the caramelization process, the addition of sugar is just one of a few tips that will help your onions turn out perfectly.