The Trick To Perfecting Your Square Biscuit Game

There are two important factors in baking the best biscuits: leavening and lamination. Leavening is the rise you get from your breads. While it's caused by yeast (biological leavening) in some breads, biscuits get their rise from chemical leavening agents like baking soda or baking powder. On its own, leavinging contributes to light, fluffy biscuits.

Leavening agents are a must, but lamination is optional when you use leavening agents. Lamination is the process of creating multiple layers of dough and fat by folding between rolling sessions like you do with croissants. Done right, it's what gives you light, flaky layers — but it's also a form of mechanical leavening. The chemical leaveners (soda and powder) create air (or steam once it combines with liquids in the dough). That air gets temporarily trapped between the layers caused by lamination and causes them to rise, creating pockets that lift the height of the biscuits.

Whether you opt for leavening alone or leavening plus lamination, trimming the edges of your dough before cutting it into squares serves to remove the edges squashed during the rolling and lamination processes, allowing them to rise just as well as the edges you're about to create by cutting and preventing lopsided biscuits. Just imagine folding a paper fan. When you let go of one edge, it unfurls into a pretty contraption to move air in the right direction. However, the other edge doesn't do the same unless you free it from any physical restraint you're using, such as your fingers, tape, or glue.