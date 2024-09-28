Give Your Burgers Some More Life With A Little-Known Mediterranean Spice Blend
The good ol' American hamburger is pretty perfect all on its own. We love the simple, familiar flavor of an all-beef patty, a slab of American cheese, and perhaps a slice of onion and/or tomato, all on a toasted, seeded hamburger bun. Sometimes, though, we just want to try something different. We upgrade burgers with premium meats, we smash them while they're still on the grill, we make them tiny for sliders, and we even try to replicate popular fast food items like In-N-Out's Flying Dutchman burger (which is really just two patties with American cheese). When we really want to spice things up, though, we try different seasoning blends to amp up our burgers' flavor. One blend you may not have tried is baharat, an aromatic, little-known mix used throughout the Mediterranean.
Baharat is the Arabic word for "spices." Just like a masala or curry, it's a combination of various herbs and spices that changes according to region, food type, and sometimes even family preference. These blends typically start with earthy notes from cardamom, cumin, and coriander, and they may have a little added heat with black pepper or a touch of sweetness from cinnamon and clove. The country of Turkey often adds fennel to the recipe, whereas the region of North Africa uses rose petals and Greece includes mint as a dominant ingredient. Sometimes the spices are toasted first, bringing out even more of their flavor and aroma.
No two baharat blends are the same
Perhaps one of the key reasons this blend is so prevalent in the Mediterranean is its versatility. It's often used in savory applications like stews, meats, and rice dishes, but it's also useful in marinades and sauces and can be used as a rub for different cuts of lamb. Chef Michael Solomonov even uses baharat in his recipe for the Master Donuts sold at his Philadelphia restaurant Federal Donuts.
Unsurprisingly, no two recipes for baharat are the same. Some cooks like to add paprika or chili for a little more heat and smokiness, sumac and nutmeg for more earthiness, or saffron for a rich, distinctive taste. You'll find similar ingredients in other spice blends that can enhance your grilling. Baharat is not unlike the Moroccan spice blend ras el hanout, though this seasoning generally includes turmeric, ginger, and allspice. Garam masala is also similar but adds more of the ingredients that bring the heat.
Add more Mediterranean flair to your burger
Don't be shy when adding baharat to your choice of ground meat. Recipes generally call for anywhere from 2 teaspoons to 2 tablespoons of baharat per 1 pound of meat, so it depends on just how spicy you want to get. Since baharat doesn't contain salt, you might want to add a small amount on your own, perhaps along with some chopped onion and fresh parsley.
Baharat pairs well with any kind of ground beef, but while you're experimenting, try amping up your burger with a dual meat blend, like mixing beef with pork or veal. Alternatively, you can go for true harmony and even more Middle Eastern flair by mixing the baharat with lamb. Add unconventional burger toppings that evoke the Mediterranean, like pickled onions, Greek yogurt, feta cheese, and tahini or tzatziki. You can even skip the burger buns and use pita pockets instead. With some of these tips, you'll practically be able to see the turquoise water of the far-off sea and hear it crashing against the rocky shore.