Give Your Burgers Some More Life With A Little-Known Mediterranean Spice Blend

The good ol' American hamburger is pretty perfect all on its own. We love the simple, familiar flavor of an all-beef patty, a slab of American cheese, and perhaps a slice of onion and/or tomato, all on a toasted, seeded hamburger bun. Sometimes, though, we just want to try something different. We upgrade burgers with premium meats, we smash them while they're still on the grill, we make them tiny for sliders, and we even try to replicate popular fast food items like In-N-Out's Flying Dutchman burger (which is really just two patties with American cheese). When we really want to spice things up, though, we try different seasoning blends to amp up our burgers' flavor. One blend you may not have tried is baharat, an aromatic, little-known mix used throughout the Mediterranean.

Baharat is the Arabic word for "spices." Just like a masala or curry, it's a combination of various herbs and spices that changes according to region, food type, and sometimes even family preference. These blends typically start with earthy notes from cardamom, cumin, and coriander, and they may have a little added heat with black pepper or a touch of sweetness from cinnamon and clove. The country of Turkey often adds fennel to the recipe, whereas the region of North Africa uses rose petals and Greece includes mint as a dominant ingredient. Sometimes the spices are toasted first, bringing out even more of their flavor and aroma.