Amp Up Your Basic Burger With A Dual Meat Blend

The beauty of a burger is that it's incredibly simple. A memorable handheld meal is as easy as grilling or frying up a meat patty and placing it on a bun. The simplest recipes are often a little deceptive, however. The less ingredients there are in a burger recipe, the fewer opportunities you have to create a signature flavor. That doesn't stop chefs all over the world from coming up with original takes on the humble sandwich, though — and it shouldn't slow you down, either. If you want to make your burger stand out from the pack, you don't have to lean on fillers or gimmicks. Instead, play around with the composition of the patty itself.

Most people think of a burger as something made with a single meat, typically beef. If you mix two kinds of meat together, like you might do with meatballs and meatloaf, you can add flavor complexity, improve texture and mouthfeel, and create a memorable patty that won't dry out on the grill.

Grinding your own meat for burgers has gotten trendy lately, and it's a great way to get the perfect meat blend. But even if you don't have time for mincing your own meats, you can still experiment with mixing ground beef from the store with a percentage of other ground meats like pork, lamb, or veal to find a mix that tastes just right.