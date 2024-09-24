Why Chilling Tempered Chocolate In The Refrigerator Is A Huge Mistake

Tempering chocolate gives it a beautifully glossy finish and helps it set perfectly for dipping and coating other ingredients. The process involves heating and cooling chocolate, which makes it less prone to melting. Chocolate tempering at home can seem daunting, and the attention to detail required can deter a lot of bakers. From controlling the chocolate's temperature to constantly stirring it, there are a number of rules to follow for a chocolate tempering success.

You may think that you're in the clear once your tempered chocolate is in its cooling stage, but there is an easy way to ruin your tempered chocolate even at that point — namely, by putting it in the refrigerator to chill. It may seem logical to refrigerate or freeze your tempered chocolate and speed up the setting process, but this will actually undo all of your hard work, and ultimately result in a dull finish. So if you want smooth, well-tempered chocolate, avoid your fridge at all costs.