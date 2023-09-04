The Simple Storage Tip For Keeping Chocolate Fresh

For some especially dedicated chocolate lovers, it might be hard to hold on to the bars of chocolate sitting in the pantry. They're just here one day and gone the next. But if you're storing some baking chocolate so it's always there for your next chocolate baking project, there are a few things you should know about how to store it to keep it fresh.

Contrary to popular belief, storing chocolate is not as simple as putting it on a shelf and closing the cupboard. All chocolate is made up of very delicate elements. One important thing to remember about this treat is that chocolate readily takes on flavors derived from scents, so it can start to taste like the things it's stored next to in your cupboard. Because of that, it's important to store your baking chocolate far away from foods with strong smells. This means you should not let foods like onions or garlic sit near your chocolate. Instead, store your chocolate separately from all other foods.

If you haven't heard about chocolate's strong binding powers before, you're not alone. Let's dig into the science behind this phenomenon.