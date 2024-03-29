Why Pierogi Are One Of Martha Stewart's All-Time Favorite Foods

When it comes to favorite foods, Martha Stewart doesn't have just one. Through the years, the celebrity chef has made mention of a lot of different dishes. She described potato gaufrette as her favorite fried food during an interview with Food Network, and on an episode of "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," she highlighted fried eggplant and zucchini instead. She's also referred to both pickled herring and liverwurst as well as American cheese as her favorite foods to indulge in on "The Dr. Oz Show." But while Stewart clearly can't pick just one favorite food, there is a dish that has a special place in her heart: homemade pierogi.

"I am often asked: What is your favorite food?" Stewart reflected in an Instagram post. "Although I always answer Japanese, the real response should be and is pierogi, the delectable Polish dumplings that my mother, Big Martha, made so well in many incarnations." The reason she loves them so much, as she shared in a vlog posted to YouTube, is simply that it reminds her of her mother.