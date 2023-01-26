Tyson Food's CFO Has Officially Plead Guilty For His Bizarre Drunken Break-In

When the NY Post reported that Tyson Foods' CFO, John R. Tyson, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication in November 2022, the confusing scene had some people wondering how the food corporation would handle the embarrassing situation. Although the arrest report cited that Tyson was found in a young woman's bed, unresponsive, sluggish, and with an odor of intoxicants, Tyson initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in a Fayette District Court at the end of 2022 (per Fortune). While the charges were pending, CFO apologized during an earnings call and expressed embarrassment for his actions. Specifically saying "This was an incident inconsistent with our company values, as well as my personal values," as reported by FOX News.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Tyson pleaded guilty to charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass. In addition to the conviction, Tyson paid $440 in fines. Although the specific charge was not stated, Legal Beagle states that a Class C Criminal Trespassing Misdemeanor can have fines of up to $500 and 30 days in jail. Criminal Defense Lawyer states that a Public Intoxication Class C Misdemeanor has a maximum fine of $500 and up to 30 days in jail. Based on the fines levied on Tyson, the plea deal appears to be under the maximum amounts. At the time of publication, Tyson is still the CFO of Tyson Foods.