Tyson Food's CFO Has Officially Plead Guilty For His Bizarre Drunken Break-In
When the NY Post reported that Tyson Foods' CFO, John R. Tyson, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication in November 2022, the confusing scene had some people wondering how the food corporation would handle the embarrassing situation. Although the arrest report cited that Tyson was found in a young woman's bed, unresponsive, sluggish, and with an odor of intoxicants, Tyson initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in a Fayette District Court at the end of 2022 (per Fortune). While the charges were pending, CFO apologized during an earnings call and expressed embarrassment for his actions. Specifically saying "This was an incident inconsistent with our company values, as well as my personal values," as reported by FOX News.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Tyson pleaded guilty to charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass. In addition to the conviction, Tyson paid $440 in fines. Although the specific charge was not stated, Legal Beagle states that a Class C Criminal Trespassing Misdemeanor can have fines of up to $500 and 30 days in jail. Criminal Defense Lawyer states that a Public Intoxication Class C Misdemeanor has a maximum fine of $500 and up to 30 days in jail. Based on the fines levied on Tyson, the plea deal appears to be under the maximum amounts. At the time of publication, Tyson is still the CFO of Tyson Foods.
Could the Tyson CFO be fired because of his guilty plea?
Although Tyson Foods has stood behind CFO John R. Tyson after his arrest and subsequent guilty plea to criminal trespass and public intoxication, the business world is wondering whether the 30-something corporate executive will retain his position. MarketWatch reports that Tyson Foods has an employee corporate code of conduct stating that they "must not engage in conduct that may raise questions as to Tyson's honesty, integrity, or otherwise cause embarrassment to the company." Although the corporation has supported the embattled CFO, his conviction could be argued as a violation of corporate policy and could lead to his firing.
The list of corporate executives' bad behavior leading to boardroom exile is not a short one. As Fox News shares, Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey was removed from his position after fighting with another person near Razorback Stadium. Former McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook was let go after violating corporate policy by having a relationship with another employee. These situations are not isolated. Everfi commented on findings that CEO misconduct-related terminations have increased over the years. Although the ethical lapses may vary, the responses to those scenarios range as well. For now, the Tyson CFO still sits at the head of the table.