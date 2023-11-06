Tyson Is Recalling 30,000 Pounds Of Dino Nuggets Due To Metal Fragments

While dino nuggets might bring a visual playfulness to mealtime, a recent recall of one popular Tyson Foods product may make you want to carefully inspect your recent purchases. As published by the USDA, the food brand voluntarily recalled select frozen chicken nuggets due to potential contamination. Select consumers reported small metal pieces and subsequent oral injuries.

The recall impacts Tyson's Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties produced on September 5, 2023. The packages included a best-by date of September 04, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209, and 2483BRV0210. The products also are labeled with the establishment number "P-7211." Although these packages were distributed to select locations across the United States (Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin), it is unclear which retailers would have sold the products. Over 30,000 pounds of chicken is potentially contaminated.

Consumers who may have purchased these dino nuggets are urged to discard them immediately and not consume any. It is unclear whether retailers will reimburse consumers if packages are returned to the store. Per a Tyson announcement, only the fun nuggets are impacted by this recall. No other Tyson products are affected. For more information, consumers can call or text 1-855-382-3101.