Tyson Is Recalling 30,000 Pounds Of Dino Nuggets Due To Metal Fragments
While dino nuggets might bring a visual playfulness to mealtime, a recent recall of one popular Tyson Foods product may make you want to carefully inspect your recent purchases. As published by the USDA, the food brand voluntarily recalled select frozen chicken nuggets due to potential contamination. Select consumers reported small metal pieces and subsequent oral injuries.
The recall impacts Tyson's Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties produced on September 5, 2023. The packages included a best-by date of September 04, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209, and 2483BRV0210. The products also are labeled with the establishment number "P-7211." Although these packages were distributed to select locations across the United States (Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin), it is unclear which retailers would have sold the products. Over 30,000 pounds of chicken is potentially contaminated.
Consumers who may have purchased these dino nuggets are urged to discard them immediately and not consume any. It is unclear whether retailers will reimburse consumers if packages are returned to the store. Per a Tyson announcement, only the fun nuggets are impacted by this recall. No other Tyson products are affected. For more information, consumers can call or text 1-855-382-3101.
Are foreign object contamination recalls common?
Companies issue food recalls for various reasons. While some issues are due to bacteria infecting a product during the production process, others stem from foreign materials introduced into the food. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates hard, sharp, or foreign objects in food that can be labeled a hazard. When these are detected, companies recall the offending items to restore consumer confidence in the food supply.
According to Food Safety Magazine, glass is a common issue. Other recent recalls have addressed issues with wood and metal. Even though the contaminants might be small, the impact on the consumer is great. Consumers do not want to feel that they must overly scrutinize every bite. They want to have confidence that food, as presented, is safe to eat.
In 2023 Q1, the U.S. food and beverage industry issued 23.2% more recalls compared to 2022 Q4, per a report from Sedgwick. While this number is cumulative of all food recalls, allergens, mislabeling, and contamination, the number can concern consumers. Even though companies act swiftly to remove the offending food, it does lessen confidence in the industry. Items like traceability and accountability become more important, leading them to choose one brand over another. Although it might be impossible to avoid all recall risks, brands might want to make additional efforts to reduce potential issues in the future.