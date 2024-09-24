The Best Spot In Your Oven To Broil Food For Maximum Char

If you're newer to cooking, you may have failed to realize yet that not all parts of your oven are created equal. When a recipe specifies a certain oven rack position, you ignore it at your peril. The heating element of your oven is located at the bottom, and certain foods need to be positioned closer or further from the heat in order to cook properly. A common example is how a cake should always be baked on the center oven rack. But what about your oven's broiler?

The broiler can seem a little scary to amateur chefs. It's temperamental — walk away from it too long, and your food will be burnt to a crisp. It doesn't even cook most foods through! Why is it hot on the top instead of the bottom?

Mastering broiling is a cooking skill that pays big dividends, however. Broiling is the key to color and texture on a lot of dishes, and is the ideal step for putting the finishing touches on your dinner. Here's the first thing you need to know about broiling: You need to place your food on the top rack, as close to the ceiling of the oven as possible, to broil effectively and get even, crispy char.