Why It Is A Mistake To Ignore Your Recipe's Suggested Oven Rack Position

It goes without saying that precision is important in various aspects of the baking process, like when it comes to the measurements of ingredients, the oven temperature, and baking time. But many people forget that the position of your oven rack also makes a big difference. Placing your pan on the bottom rack when it should really be placed on the top may not produce the intended outcome or best results.

The reason this happens is because oven heat isn't uniform. Some ovens generate heat solely from a single heating element located at the bottom of the oven, but most of them have two, one at the bottom and one at the top. You may think the ones with top and bottom heat sources yield even heat, but heat rises, and that means the top rack of the oven will always be the hottest. Some recipes benefit from being placed on the hottest rack in the oven, while for others it could lead to undesirable outcomes. This is why it's so important to follow your recipe's suggested oven rack position.