Why It's So Important To Bake Cakes On The Center Oven Rack

Of course, it's common — especially when entertaining — to call on your oven to do double duty, or even triple. In cases when you need to bake multiple items at the same time, it's helpful to stagger the placement of your dishes to allow airflow and avoid crowding.

If you're baking a two-layer cake, it's a relatively simple fix: Just place the pans side-by-side on the center rack, which should ensure an even bake between them both. If you have an additional layer, place two side-by-side on the bottom rack and the third on the middle, staggered between the two lower layers. This helps to make sure you'll have airflow between the layers.

Furthermore, rotate the layers throughout the course of baking and make sure each has an equal amount of time in each position. Be sure to also turn each layer 180 degrees while you're at it. If the top of your cake comes out too pale, it's an indicator that this portion probably didn't get a chance to enjoy the heat. Just take care not to rotate too soon — wait until about halfway through your baking time to make a move. Taking these steps should give you peace of mind that your final result will be a delicious, evenly-baked cake.