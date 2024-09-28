The Limited-Edition Breakfast Pepsi Flavor We Totally Forgot About

PepsiCo is known for combining its flagship soda with flavors like vanilla, cherry, and even mango. It also launches limited edition options, such as Pepsi Peach and Pepsi Lime. However, you might have forgotten about Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola. This cola was introduced in 2022 in partnership with IHOP. This makes sense — IHOP is responsible for some of the best chain restaurant pancakes around, after all. Breakfast fans were quick to take notice.

Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola was only available to 2,000 fans through a campaign on Instagram and X, known then as Twitter. The giveaway saw Pepsi and pancake lovers post pictures and videos of pancake stacks on their social media profiles with the required tags. One lucky participant was selected to receive a custom Pepsi Spout, which was allegedly the ideal device to pour this drink. The cola was shipped in a uniquely designed box resembling a stack of pancakes. The can itself even had a distinct look, which mimicked syrup dripping down the sides. But did people actually enjoy the soda? Some did — but some didn't.