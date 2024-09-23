Brown Bears Are The Classic Camping Treat You Need To Try

Whether you're camping or glamping, no one wants a bear to join them in the wilderness. Or do they? When the bears at your campsite are a warm, sweet cinnamon treat, you may think twice about the "no bears allowed" rule.

Anyone who's ever been tenting or to a Scout Camporee has had fire-cooked camping cuisine like s'mores, or maybe even a spider dog, cooked over your heat source. But have you ever heard of the campfire treat known as a brown bear? This tasty snack is not only inexpensive and easy to make but also very portable, making it the perfect recipe for sharing around the fire.

Brown bears have only four simple ingredients: Refrigerator biscuits, butter, cinnamon, and sugar. Think of it as an inside-out cinnamon roll. The raw biscuits are wrapped around skewers and toasted over the fire until they're browned and ready to be rolled in melted butter and cinnamon sugar.