The Frozen Burrito Brand We're Never Buying Again

The frozen section: Home to some of the highest highs and lowest lows in the food world. You can either find the perfect heat-and-eat dish, or a meal you wish never entered your mouth. A classic frozen aisle staple is the frozen burrito, and we took the liberty of tasting and ranking 10 store-bought burritos so you don't have to. Unfortunately this included the Feel Good Foods Chicken Chile Verde Burrito, which we will never be buying again.

Ranked based on texture, flavor, ease of cooking, and overall satisfaction, some frozen burritos really stood out while others did not. Feel Good Foods took last place in the ranking due to serious disappointment in the texture category, where its gluten free ingredients did not work in its favor. Thankfully, some other burritos brought the wow factor we were looking for, so you can be sure to buy the right ones during your next grocery store run.