You Only Need 2 Tools For Delicious Homemade Coconut Milk

Thankfully, coconuts have a natural drainage spot in the form of three small circular indentations known as "eyes" that are generally softer than the rest of the shell. Take your (clean) screwdriver and a hammer, line up the screwdriver with an eye and tap on the handle until it punctures the coconut. Once you do this, the water should be able to flow out into a waiting cup or bowl. When the coconut is fully drained, move on to cracking open the husk.

Here's where the true magic of the screwdriver/hammer combo is revealed: In addition to draining your coconut, you can repurpose it to crack open the tough coconut shell and access the meat. To do so, use a similar tapping method until a crack forms, and then keep working your way around until it fully splits open.

Use a spoon or a paring knife to scoop the meat away from the husk until you've scraped away as much as possible (think: making jack-o'-lanterns). Finally, blend the reserved coconut water together with the meat (and extra water if necessary), strain it through a cheesecloth (or a mesh strainer lined with a damp paper towel), and enjoy.

Homemade coconut milk can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to five days. You can also freeze it for up to a month then thaw and re-emulsify your frozen coconut milk when you're ready to use it in your next curry, make mashed sweet potatoes with coconut milk, or whip up a piña colada smoothie.