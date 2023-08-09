The Step You Never Want To Miss After Thawing Frozen Coconut Milk

Ahh, coconut milk. That ever viscous, velvety smooth "milk" derived from the pulp of coconuts blended with water is similar to its bovine counterpart, but 100% vegan and with extra creaminess. Southeast Asian, Asian Pacific, African, Latin and South American, and Caribbean cuisines incorporate coconut milk in traditional dishes; it's often found in curries, rices, and desserts. It's also popular in Brazil cuisine; the country is one of the world's largest producers of coconuts. But every great ingredient has its quirks. When working with thawed, previously frozen coconut milk, you must bring the separated liquid and solids back together in a process called reconstitution. This can be done with an immersion blender, or a regular old kitchen blender if you don't have one.

Reconstitution is an essential step to bringing frozen coconut milk back to life. Miss it, and the product is basically rendered useless, no pun intended.

The generally accepted shelf life of an opened can of coconut milk is seven days with proper refrigeration, so freezing may be a more viable option if you're not planning on using it within that time frame. Coconut milk preserves its freshness for up to thirty days frozen, and is a good staple to have on hand anyway to whip up a quick meal.