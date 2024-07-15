The Unexpected Tool To Use When Removing A Coconut Husk

There are several things you can do when life gives you a big, fresh coconut. As an inexperienced coconut enthusiast, the most logical step is to hand it to someone who can effectively remove the husk and extract the water and the milky white meat for you to enjoy. Of course, things aren't always that simple.

Sometimes, you've got to take the layered tropical noggin into your own hands, and look for solutions in your tool cabinet. More specifically, grab your screwdriver to get the job done. No, seriously, the humble screwdriver is your best friend when it comes to coconut cracking quests. If the coconut vendors in India can do it with ease, so can you.

If you're dealing with a coconut that still has the outer green skin, aka the exocarp, you'll have to remove that first to get to the husk. To do so, take a hammer and strike it with the claw end to crack it. Once the green shell is cracked, you can pull it apart without much trouble. Removing the brown inner husk is the trickier part, and that's when the screwdriver comes in.