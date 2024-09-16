Not Sure How To Use Canned Artichokes? Throw Them In Your Air Fryer

Despite having a reputation for not being as nutritious or flavorful as their fresh counterparts, there are many underrated canned foods worth eating more of, including canned artichokes. Cooking a whole artichoke requires mindful preparation and the skill to transform its gristly texture into a tender treat, which makes working with canned varieties a convenient and practical option for foodies who don't want the extra hassle. Additionally, while raw canned artichokes are delicious on salads or enjoyed as a snack, air-fried canned artichokes are also a bounty to behold.

Air fryers trigger the Maillard reaction, a chemical heat reaction in food between amino acids and sugars that leads to crispy browning and a deep, complex flavor. Unlike artichokes enjoyed fresh out of the can, which are tender and moist, fried artichokes take on a caramelized, flavor-forward char, while keeping that quintessential plumpness intact. Oven-baking can give the layered veggie a similarly crunchy finish, but air fryers work twice as fast, making them ideal for toasty artichokes on the fly.

Although air-fryers are renowned for their easy-to-use functions — and using them to cook canned artichokes doesn't require Michelin-star skills — there's one important tip to remember. For perfectly air-fried food, use less oil than you think. Excess oil can lead to unnecessary smoke and leave you with a soggy finished product. Because canned artichokes are typically submerged in brine or olive oil, it's essential to thoroughly pat them dry before air-frying them.