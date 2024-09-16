Not Sure How To Use Canned Artichokes? Throw Them In Your Air Fryer
Despite having a reputation for not being as nutritious or flavorful as their fresh counterparts, there are many underrated canned foods worth eating more of, including canned artichokes. Cooking a whole artichoke requires mindful preparation and the skill to transform its gristly texture into a tender treat, which makes working with canned varieties a convenient and practical option for foodies who don't want the extra hassle. Additionally, while raw canned artichokes are delicious on salads or enjoyed as a snack, air-fried canned artichokes are also a bounty to behold.
Air fryers trigger the Maillard reaction, a chemical heat reaction in food between amino acids and sugars that leads to crispy browning and a deep, complex flavor. Unlike artichokes enjoyed fresh out of the can, which are tender and moist, fried artichokes take on a caramelized, flavor-forward char, while keeping that quintessential plumpness intact. Oven-baking can give the layered veggie a similarly crunchy finish, but air fryers work twice as fast, making them ideal for toasty artichokes on the fly.
Although air-fryers are renowned for their easy-to-use functions — and using them to cook canned artichokes doesn't require Michelin-star skills — there's one important tip to remember. For perfectly air-fried food, use less oil than you think. Excess oil can lead to unnecessary smoke and leave you with a soggy finished product. Because canned artichokes are typically submerged in brine or olive oil, it's essential to thoroughly pat them dry before air-frying them.
Jazzing up air-fried canned artichokes
Air-fried canned artichokes are delicious on their own, especially because many cans and jars are packed with seasonings that will give the final product some dimension and depth. However, there are other complementary ingredients you can introduce to the dish for even more flavor.
A generous slurry of grated parmesan can give the earthy artichokes a touch of creamy, indulgent richness that browns and caramelizes alongside the vegetable itself. For a little extra structure and crunch, introduce some crispy breadcrumbs. To create a vegetarian dish inspired by oysters Rockefeller, combine the parmesan and breadcrumbs with parsley for a kick of aromatic freshness, before spritzing the one-of-a-kind artichoke dish with fresh-squeezed lemon juice.
To keep it simple, dust canned artichokes with garlic powder, onion powder, and red pepper flakes for a touch of satisfying allium goodness and a gentle hint of spice. Dip them in a herbed yogurt dressing, melted butter, or garden fresh marinara for a savory pairing with your deliciously crispy artichoke platter. Of course, you can also incorporate them into sandwiches, Greek salads, or creamy Italian pasta.