Why Bakery Muffins Always Taste Better Than Those You Make At Home

In the United States, muffins have changed a lot over the years. Today, few baked goods are as versatile or prolific as them; thanks to their self-contained nature and the huge variety of flavors they come in, muffins are just as suited to being served as a rushed breakfast as they are a late-night snack. This isn't to say that everyone likes a muffin. In fact, they are incredibly divisive, with detractors bemoaning the dry texture and lackluster flavor presented by some muffins. In my opinion, the majority of these faults can be put down to bad baking practices that are often present in a domestic setting. As a former employee at several cafe-bakeries, I'm here to explain the practices that professional bakers use to ensure that their muffins are of excellent quality and always taste better than those made at home.

I learned how to make muffins while working at several cafe-bakeries located across both England and Scotland. At one of these locations, where I worked for just under a year, the first thing we did each and every day was make two batches of muffins: one sweet and the other savory. Over the months, I developed my skills until the muffins I made were large, domed treats that flew off the shelves. Luckily, achieving similar muffins at home is a pretty simple feat, as long as you heed the following pieces of advice.