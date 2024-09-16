The Clever Way Ina Garten Upgrades Store-Bought Mashed Potatoes To Taste And Look Homemade

If there's a food hacker you can trust, it's Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa. Like us, sometimes Garten uses ready-made dishes to save time and stress — but she doctors them to improve them. She told the New York Times in 2022 how she makes store-bought mashed potatoes taste just like homemade.

Mashed potatoes are a favorite dinnertime side dish for the simple reason that everyone loves them. But getting a good texture on your mashed 'taters involves a lot of prep and hand-smashing. There's not always time for that — especially around the holidays. Garten occasionally uses a package of store-bought mashed potatoes, so why shouldn't we? Especially if we adhere to her tip for improving them, which involves heating the potatoes in a hot water bath and adding some luscious mix-ins: Butter, parm, sour cream, salt, and pepper. After the Ina Garten treatment, you may never want to pick up a peeler again.