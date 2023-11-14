Your Slow Cooker Is The Key To Keeping Mashed Potatoes Warm For Hours

Mashed potatoes are the perfect starchy side dish to complement any kind of main meal. They're creamy, salty, and pair well with anything from a juicy steak to roasted veggies. However, they can be a bit time-consuming to prepare, so it's common to make them ahead of time if you're the one cooking dinner. But when that happens, how do you keep them warm for an extended period of time? If you have a slow cooker, you're in luck; keeping the potatoes on low is the perfect way to make sure they're creamy and hot when you serve them.

If you want to prepare the mashed potatoes the night before, you can also keep them in the refrigerator overnight and reheat them the next day, but there are few tricks to make sure they stay fluffy and creamy when using this method, too. (Hint: Make sure you have plenty of cream and butter.)