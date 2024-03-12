For Mashed Potatoes With Some Texture, Simply Smash Them By Hand

Whether you use them to fashion the top crust of a shepherd's pie or plate them alongside a slow cooker pot roast, mashed potatoes are one of the greatest side dishes of them all. Satiating, creamy, and downright luxurious, there's nothing negative to say about mashed potatoes.

Thanks to modern kitchen tools, mashing potatoes is an easy process. Whether it's a food processor, blender, or stand mixer, there are plenty of ways to make mashing potatoes quick and painless. But a perfectly smooth batch of mashed potatoes can become monotonous, and if you're craving mashed potatoes with a bit of hearty texture, ditch the high-tech tools and smash them by hand instead.

Because it can release excessive starches, overmixing potatoes with an electric mixer leads to a gummy potato texture — a culinary faux pas. Although it takes a little extra time and elbow grease, mashing potatoes by hand allows for more control over the final texture as you can adjust the pressure and duration of mashing. The result? A batch of lush mashed potatoes freckled with delicious pieces of whole potato. The change in texture and mouthfeel will definitely defy a monotonous potato routine.