Elevate Your Mashed Potatoes With Caramelized Onions

It's hard to imagine further perfecting a classic dish like mashed potatoes. But even timeless favorites can take on tasty new twists. There are many ways to dress up your mashed potatoes, and adding caramelized onions is a great way to bring more complex sweet and savory notes to this much-loved side dish. The earthy sweetness of caramelized onion easily combines with the buttery richness of classic mashed potatoes. As a bonus, they're typically not that hard to make, (although there are a few tips out there on how to take your caramelized onions up a notch that require a couple of extra steps).

If you're using this trick for a new take on mashed sweet potatoes instead, there are a range of additional ingredients that can turn your side dish into something special. Adding a dash of maple syrup to the caramelized onions plays up the classic pairing of sweet potato and maple. Or, you can go the savory route and add garlic, Parmesan cheese, and fresh herbs like chives or parsley.