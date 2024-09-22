The Aldi Wine That's So Good It's Won Awards
Sometimes, the most unassuming vintage on a wall of affordable wines is worthy of the highest prestige. The best hidden gem for a perfect evening might be resting on an Aldi shelf near you: The 2014 William Wright Reserve Pinot Noir. In the 2017 Beverage Testing Institute (BTI) World Wine Championship, the 2014 vintage of Aldi's William Wright Reserve Pinot Noir was not just awarded a Gold Medal but also the accolade of 'Best Buy,' a testament to its exceptional quality and value.
The Beverage Testing Institute is known for its rigorous and detail-oriented approach to its wine evaluations. The BTI relies on a panel of blind taste testers to place wines into the quality levels of Superlative, Exceptional, Highly Recommended, Recommended, and Not Recommended. The institute's blind taste tasting process resulted in the 2014 Aldi William Wright Reserve Pinot Noir being given the quality label Exceptional. After receiving this label, the vintage was assigned a more specific score of 90 points, earning it a gold medal in the 2017 World Wine Championship. Aldi's prowess in the wine field has become a pattern, which can be seen in this award-winning Prosecco, which you need to stop sleeping on.
What makes William Wright Reserve Pinot Noir so appealing?
Pinot noir grapes thrive across California, and Monterey County, where Aldi's William Wright Reserve Pinot Noir originates, sits in the middle of this wine-rich landscape. The different climates, soils, and approaches wineries across the state use result in a spectrum of unique pinot noir. Each variety is noteworthy in its own way since the location of pinot noir grapes has nuanced impacts on the flavor profile and ideal use of pinot noir wines.
The 2014 William Wright Reserve Pinot Noir is especially noteworthy because of its complex flavor, memorable finish, and affordable price point. Not only is a pinot noir generally one of the best types of wine for a summer barbecue, but the velvety smooth, yet fruity aromatics of Aldi's William Wright Reserve specifically make it a great pairing for chicken or other poultry. The traces of vanilla in its flavor and aroma add another layer to the complex flavor of Aldi's William Wright Reserve. If you manage to get your hands on this remarkable vintage, be sure to take these essential wine-pairing tips to heart.