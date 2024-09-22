The Aldi Wine That's So Good It's Won Awards

Sometimes, the most unassuming vintage on a wall of affordable wines is worthy of the highest prestige. The best hidden gem for a perfect evening might be resting on an Aldi shelf near you: The 2014 William Wright Reserve Pinot Noir. In the 2017 Beverage Testing Institute (BTI) World Wine Championship, the 2014 vintage of Aldi's William Wright Reserve Pinot Noir was not just awarded a Gold Medal but also the accolade of 'Best Buy,' a testament to its exceptional quality and value.

The Beverage Testing Institute is known for its rigorous and detail-oriented approach to its wine evaluations. The BTI relies on a panel of blind taste testers to place wines into the quality levels of Superlative, Exceptional, Highly Recommended, Recommended, and Not Recommended. The institute's blind taste tasting process resulted in the 2014 Aldi William Wright Reserve Pinot Noir being given the quality label Exceptional. After receiving this label, the vintage was assigned a more specific score of 90 points, earning it a gold medal in the 2017 World Wine Championship. Aldi's prowess in the wine field has become a pattern, which can be seen in this award-winning Prosecco, which you need to stop sleeping on.