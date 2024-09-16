The Mistake That's Ruining Your Breakfast Waffles

There are a lot of great breakfast options, but there's nothing quite like taking the time to mix up a batch of light, fluffy waffles. Whether you're jazzing up those waffles with the addition of a little malted milk powder to trying something completely different, like some delicious carrot waffles with mascarpone cream and roasted pineapple, weekend brunch never sounded so good.

There are a lot of mistakes that are easy to make when stirring up a batch of waffles, and speaking of stirring, let's talk about that part of the process. It's tempting to take a few extra minutes to make sure you have everything nicely incorporated, but it's possible to over-mix — to devastating consequences. If you've ever wondered why your waffles came out chewy and tough, there's a good chance that you over-mixed your batter.

It's really easy to do, especially because you might be tempted to keep stirring to get rid of all those lumps — but some lumps are okay. Working the batter changes the structure of the gluten, and that's what gives baked goods structure and elasticity. In some cases — like bread — you want that. In waffles? Not so much. Over-mixed, overworked batter leads to chewy waffles, but there are some tips for making sure that doesn't happen.