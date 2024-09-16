Take Inspiration From Rachael Ray And Turn Leftover Sloppy Joes Into Nachos

Nachos might tend to get wrapped up in Taco Tuesday, but shouldn't they have their own day? Absolutely. Not only is there no end to the variations of nachos that you can make — from messy barbacoa beef nachos to Irish nachos — but they're a great way to use up leftovers. Whether you have a large container of something or some bits and pieces that are perfect for loading up on individual plates, a leftover night with nachos is easy. From using leftover chicken, pulled pork, and even bolognese, they're all great options for piling on nachos and serving alongside a complementing sauce and cheese.

That idea is one that definitely didn't pass Rachael Ray by; she's apparently also a fan of using nachos as a way to repurpose and dress up some leftovers. Specifically, she uses nachos as a vehicle to use up leftover sloppy joes, and it's a pretty brilliant idea. We'd even go out on a limb and suggest that there's no reason to wait for leftovers: If you're not a fan of sloppy joes because of the mess and the inevitably soft rolls, this might be your new go-to for this old-school family staple.

There really is a lot to love about sloppy joes. They're quick, easy, and they're a great way to get some extra vegetables on everyone's plates. Whether your sloppy joes are all meat, a veggie lover's delight, or your own spicy interpretation, reach for the nachos for a meal that everyone will love.