Take Inspiration From Rachael Ray And Turn Leftover Sloppy Joes Into Nachos
Nachos might tend to get wrapped up in Taco Tuesday, but shouldn't they have their own day? Absolutely. Not only is there no end to the variations of nachos that you can make — from messy barbacoa beef nachos to Irish nachos — but they're a great way to use up leftovers. Whether you have a large container of something or some bits and pieces that are perfect for loading up on individual plates, a leftover night with nachos is easy. From using leftover chicken, pulled pork, and even bolognese, they're all great options for piling on nachos and serving alongside a complementing sauce and cheese.
That idea is one that definitely didn't pass Rachael Ray by; she's apparently also a fan of using nachos as a way to repurpose and dress up some leftovers. Specifically, she uses nachos as a vehicle to use up leftover sloppy joes, and it's a pretty brilliant idea. We'd even go out on a limb and suggest that there's no reason to wait for leftovers: If you're not a fan of sloppy joes because of the mess and the inevitably soft rolls, this might be your new go-to for this old-school family staple.
There really is a lot to love about sloppy joes. They're quick, easy, and they're a great way to get some extra vegetables on everyone's plates. Whether your sloppy joes are all meat, a veggie lover's delight, or your own spicy interpretation, reach for the nachos for a meal that everyone will love.
There are a number of ways to add incredible variety
When it comes time to make her sloppy joe nachos, Rachael Ray of course has her own recipe — but there's no reason that you can't use your own or experiment with something new. That's the great thing about using nachos as a vehicle, after all: They're going to work with whatever you put on them (although you may want to cook some of the liquid out of your mix if they're particularly sloppy). No one likes soggy nachos!
Sloppy joes lend themselves to considerable experimentation: Some canned gumbo can take your sloppy joes to the next level, while ground sage can add a flavorful boost to your sloppy joe mix...and you definitely shouldn't stop there. Ray adds bacon to hers as well, and there's nothing that says you can't add other things, too. If you've never tried a sloppy otto, you should — it uses a sausage base instead of the classic beef.
When it comes time to top those sloppy joe nachos, Ray recommends things like Mexican crema and sour cream, which will cut any heat and accent your smoky flavors. There's also pickled jalapenos and fresh herbs like cilantro, and while she doesn't specifically recommend a cheese sauce, there's really no way to go wrong with a drizzle of that, either. You might also want to consider chopped tomatoes, black beans, onions, pickle slices, or sliced olives for a little more variety. A new family favorite? Probably!