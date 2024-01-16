Ground Sage Is The Ingredient You Need For More Flavorful Sloppy Joes

To upgrade your meaty sloppy joes recipe, you want to avoid adding too much of this woodsy herb. If you're used to seasoning your sloppy joes with only salt, pepper, and maybe garlic, you may find that a little bit of ground sage goes a long way. To avoid sage overpowering this favorite childhood meal, it's best to add the spice early in the cooking process. Add the sage when you add the meat to your skillet, or right after the meat has finished cooking. The earlier you add ground sage, the more nuanced its distinct taste becomes over time.

If you're wondering what adding sage does to the overall flavor of a bubbling pan of sloppy joes, you might be pleased to learn that sage pairs well with many different types of meat. Sage derives from the mint family which gives this herb a strong aroma and bold taste that pairs well with both savory and sweet foods. If you add this herbal spice to your next batch of sloppy joes, you'll likely be surprised by the well-rounded flavor sage gives to this hearty dish. Once you know how to control the amount and therefore the strength of sage in your sloppy joes, you might be curious about what other herbs and ingredients pair well with sage.