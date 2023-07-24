All You Need Is Canned Gumbo To Really Amp Up Sloppy Joes

To make your gumbo sloppy Joes, all you need is a can of chicken gumbo soup, 1 pound of ground beef, an onion, mustard, and a bag of hamburger buns. Yellow mustard seems to be the standard.

Importantly, you'll want to cook the raw beef and onion together in a skillet until the onions are soft and the beef is no longer pink. Make sure to strain the fat from the meat and onion mixture, which will keep the dish from becoming too heavy. Finally it's time for the can of gumbo, as well as a dash of mustard. This all gets cooked on high heat until the mixture starts bubbling, then reduced to low heat and simmered for around 10 minutes or until the desired consistency is attained.

Another benefit of this meal is that it can be made in a crockpot, which is perfect for those times you can't or just don't want to stand in the kitchen and cook. For crockpot gumbo Joes, you can brown your hamburger meat directly in the slow cooker. Then, add all the other ingredients along with the cooked meat to the crockpot and cook on high for up to four hours.