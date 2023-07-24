All You Need Is Canned Gumbo To Really Amp Up Sloppy Joes
A delicious and spicy gumbo is what a lot of people think of when they visit Cajun-influenced areas of the southern U.S., and if you've ever had a fresh plate of authentic chicken and sausage gumbo, you might see the word canned and think "No way!". However, while it might not hold a candle to the homemade version, canned gumbo is a great way to add a punch of flavor to a meaty dish like classic ground beef sloppy Joes.
In fact, according to Southern Living, while many Southerners turn their nose up at the stuff, the one dish they believe canned gumbo is an acceptable ingredient in is a gumbo sloppy Joe. As it turns out, at their core, canned chicken gumbo and sloppy Joe sauce are made from similar ingredients. The main difference comes from gumbo's greater use of spices and seasonings which add a new dimension to the beef. In keeping with the traditional version's simplicity, gumbo sloppy Joes are an ideal weeknight dinner because they are quick and easy to make. The dish is popular enough that both Campbell's and Betty Crocker have recipes on their respective websites.
How to make gumbo sloppy Joes
To make your gumbo sloppy Joes, all you need is a can of chicken gumbo soup, 1 pound of ground beef, an onion, mustard, and a bag of hamburger buns. Yellow mustard seems to be the standard.
Importantly, you'll want to cook the raw beef and onion together in a skillet until the onions are soft and the beef is no longer pink. Make sure to strain the fat from the meat and onion mixture, which will keep the dish from becoming too heavy. Finally it's time for the can of gumbo, as well as a dash of mustard. This all gets cooked on high heat until the mixture starts bubbling, then reduced to low heat and simmered for around 10 minutes or until the desired consistency is attained.
Another benefit of this meal is that it can be made in a crockpot, which is perfect for those times you can't or just don't want to stand in the kitchen and cook. For crockpot gumbo Joes, you can brown your hamburger meat directly in the slow cooker. Then, add all the other ingredients along with the cooked meat to the crockpot and cook on high for up to four hours.
How to add even more flavor to your gumbo Joes
If you are a lover of spices and flavor and especially if you love Cajun food, there are plenty of other ways to pack even more mouthwatering flavors into gumbo Joes. One possibility is to use a mixture of hot sauce and mustard instead of only mustard. You can also use a bottle of Creole mustard in place of regular yellow. Creole mustard is a stronger, wholegrain mustard that includes plenty of rich and flavorful spices that will add an extra kick to your Joes ((just keep in mind that you might have to adjust the amount for pungency).
Another way to add some pizazz to your sandwiches is to include a fun topping. While many people eat sloppy Joes plain, they are also great with a topping of pickles, pickled red onions, or coleslaw. You can even add a slice of cheese on top to help hold this notoriously messy sandwich together. But no matter how you serve it, there's no question that the gumbo sloppy Joe is a creative twist that brings two of the nation's classic dishes together in one uniquely American package.