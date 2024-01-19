The Difference Between A Sloppy Joe And A Sloppy Otto Sandwich
When it comes to American staples, the sloppy joe stands alongside the Philly cheesesteak and peanut butter and jelly sandwich. This instantly recognizable dish is also endlessly customizable, which means there are plenty of variations out there. At its most basic, the original sloppy joe recipe calls for loose ground beef mixed with a tomato-based sauce served on two buns. The little-known sloppy otto takes that recipe and gives it a new twist. While on a surface level, the sloppy otto and sloppy joe appear similar, they are distinctly different sandwiches from each other with very few ingredients in common.
Instead of ground beef, the sloppy otto calls for minced spicy sausage as its meat. The pork sausage is mixed with onion, green and yellow sweet peppers, and topped off with cheese. This gives the sandwich a cheesy tang and a vastly different mouthfeel compared to the saucy sweetness of the tomato-based sloppy joe. Additionally, sauerkraut is typically added as a relish to the sloppy otto, giving the sandwich a bitter crunch that adds additional depth of flavor. A pretzel bun brings the whole thing together. But, while the sloppy otto is its own distinct recipe, it does owe some credit to the sloppy joe for paving the way.
History of the sloppy otto
Unlike the sloppy joe, you won't find a cultural movement behind the sloppy otto. The sandwich is a more niche variant that lacks the same storied history as the original. While the sloppy otto is a German twist on the classic American sandwich, it doesn't have the same cultural relevance in Germany. So don't go to Berlin and try to order the sandwich, or you might receive some confused glances. Instead, it appears to derive from an old family recipe passed down through generations.
Both the sloppy otto and sloppy joe share a historical murkiness. While the origins of the sloppy otto are unknown, sloppy joes have several competing stories. For instance, one tale suggests a chef named Joe invented the sandwich in Sioux City, Iowa, in the 1930s. He added tomato sauce to a loose meat sandwich, and thus, the sloppy joe was born. Other stories suggest that the sandwich originates from Sloppy Joe's bar, either in Havana or Key West, Florida. Whatever the truth, sloppy joes and sloppy ottos arose from the prevalence of loose meat sandwiches, which became increasingly popular in the 1800s.
Other variations of sloppy joes
The sloppy otto is just one variant of the sloppy joe. From a certain viewpoint, you could consider a sloppy joe just a saucy take on the loose meat sandwich, which is ground beef combined with Worcestershire sauce and onions. If you find a traditional sloppy joe too saucy, then try a meaty sloppy joe recipe. Alternatively, you can add bell pepper and ketchup to make a ground beef sloppy joe.
However, if you're adventurous, there are bolder takes on the sloppy joe than even the sloppy otto. Take the deep dish sloppy joe, which combines ground beef and tomato sauce with traditional pizza elements for a blend between sandwich and pizza. The stuffed pepper sloppy joe is another combo that mixes the sandwich with another popular dish, swapping buns for bell peppers.
If you're aiming to eat a lower-fat diet, then consider fixing yourself a sloppy jane. This variant on the sloppy joe swaps out regular ground beef for leaner beef. It also places a higher focus on vegetables and other low-calorie ingredients. While there are plenty of variants of the sandwich, the sloppy otto stands out distinctly because it swaps ground beef for pork sausage.