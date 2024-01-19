The Difference Between A Sloppy Joe And A Sloppy Otto Sandwich

When it comes to American staples, the sloppy joe stands alongside the Philly cheesesteak and peanut butter and jelly sandwich. This instantly recognizable dish is also endlessly customizable, which means there are plenty of variations out there. At its most basic, the original sloppy joe recipe calls for loose ground beef mixed with a tomato-based sauce served on two buns. The little-known sloppy otto takes that recipe and gives it a new twist. While on a surface level, the sloppy otto and sloppy joe appear similar, they are distinctly different sandwiches from each other with very few ingredients in common.

Instead of ground beef, the sloppy otto calls for minced spicy sausage as its meat. The pork sausage is mixed with onion, green and yellow sweet peppers, and topped off with cheese. This gives the sandwich a cheesy tang and a vastly different mouthfeel compared to the saucy sweetness of the tomato-based sloppy joe. Additionally, sauerkraut is typically added as a relish to the sloppy otto, giving the sandwich a bitter crunch that adds additional depth of flavor. A pretzel bun brings the whole thing together. But, while the sloppy otto is its own distinct recipe, it does owe some credit to the sloppy joe for paving the way.