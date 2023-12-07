The Key To Super Tender Burgers? Embrace Patty Imperfections

When you build a customized cheeseburger, you can pack between those buns your favorite cheeses with pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bacon, green chiles, barbecue sauce, ketchup, or mustard. You can even trade out those buns and upgrade your cheeseburger with waffle buns for a sweet twist. All of these ingredients are delicious. However, the delectable experience of eating a cheeseburger begins and ends with that scrumptious beef patty. Whether you like your patty rare, medium, medium-well, or well-done, one thing it absolutely must be is tender. So how exactly can you ensure that succulence when you're preparing your patty to be cooked? It's simple. Be gentle and embrace a lumpy, jagged patty.

You might feel the need to smash and shape your beef into a flat, round patty before throwing it in the pan to cook. However, if you actually take a delicate approach to forming your patty by softly mashing large chunks of beef with your open palm into a knobbly patty and letting the edges remain uneven, you will get the succulent burger that you desire. If you don't allow for these "flaws" in your patty and instead smash it with a heavy hand into a flat, round disc, your patty will be thin, hard to chew, and lack flavor when it's finished cooking. If you heed this warning, but you're afraid you'll still be too heavy-handed when shaping your patty, there's actually a simple hack that you can use to get the job done.