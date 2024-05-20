14 Secret Ingredients That Will Take Your Burgers To The Next Level

We're huge advocates for putting fish sauce in as many things as possible, and that includes your burgers. This fishy ingredient will take your burger to the next level by hitting it with a pop of intense umami, the savory flavor inherent to red meat, as well as mushrooms, cheese, and tomatoes. Its umami-ness is thanks to the sauce's concentrated nature, which is also what gives it its funky, slightly overpowering smell. Don't let that put you off including it in your burgers, though, as when it's cooked, that smell mellows out significantly and you're left with deep-tasting, moreish meat.

To use fish sauce in your burger, it's best to go for less instead of more. Adding too much can overpower your meat and introduce fermented flavors into your meal, which you're probably not looking for. Use a few drops for every pound of meat, remembering to take into account that the sauce is often ultra-high in sodium, so you may want to hold back on adding salt elsewhere. You should also always check your fish sauce brand to see what ingredients it has. Ideally, you want as few ingredients as possible, with the sauce having nothing more than anchovies, salt, and water. If you notice that it has monosodium glutamate (or MSG) or anything else, it's likely a poor-quality brand that may introduce artificial-tasting notes into your burger.