Alton Brown's Clever Trick For Upgrading Classic Lemonade

Alton Brown shared an image on Instagram detailing his unique way of upgrading a classic summer beverage. In the post, the Netflix star recommends adding preserved lemons to lemon juice when making lemonade. Brown tells followers that this tip adds a "depth of flavor."

You may notice in the post's caption that Brown talks about a salty flavor in his lemonade, yet no salt is added to the beverage. The saltiness comes from the lemon's preservation process and, according to his post, balances the sweetness of the lemonade. A splash of soda water to finish the drink adds some fizz.

Why does the addition of preserved lemons add so much to such a traditionally simple recipe? When fruit is preserved, the flavors become more complex and concentrated as they ferment. In the case of lemons, the sour taste we associate with them becomes more mellow and subtle, allowing the citrus flavor to take center stage.