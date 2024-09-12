Alton Brown's Clever Trick For Upgrading Classic Lemonade
Alton Brown shared an image on Instagram detailing his unique way of upgrading a classic summer beverage. In the post, the Netflix star recommends adding preserved lemons to lemon juice when making lemonade. Brown tells followers that this tip adds a "depth of flavor."
You may notice in the post's caption that Brown talks about a salty flavor in his lemonade, yet no salt is added to the beverage. The saltiness comes from the lemon's preservation process and, according to his post, balances the sweetness of the lemonade. A splash of soda water to finish the drink adds some fizz.
Why does the addition of preserved lemons add so much to such a traditionally simple recipe? When fruit is preserved, the flavors become more complex and concentrated as they ferment. In the case of lemons, the sour taste we associate with them becomes more mellow and subtle, allowing the citrus flavor to take center stage.
Making preserved lemons
Preserving citrus fruits originated in the 12th century when they were only available seasonally or took a long time to travel from their growing region. Salt has long been used to preserve all kinds of foods, and lemons are no exception. Preserving food was vital during a time before modern refrigeration was an option.
If you're lucky, you may find preserved lemons available for sale at a gourmet food shop, but don't worry if you can't. Preserved lemons are very easy to make. The traditional way of preserving lemons requires some lead time, as the fruit can take up to a month to be ready. However, you can use our cheat recipe if you want to make preserved lemons in a flash.
Your results may differ depending on the type of lemon used — Meyer lemons will yield the sweetest preserves. However, removing as much of the white pith as possible is essential before preserving the fruit, no matter what variety you use. Otherwise, the preserves will be bitter.
Other uses for preserved lemons
There are other ways to use preserved lemons besides Alton Brown's lemonade. Try adding them to soup or hummus. Any salad dressing that calls for lemon juice will benefit from the addition of a preserved lemon. Chef José Andrés uses preserved lemons in this recipe for cauliflower steak with pine nuts and preserved lemon, while other chefs use them in curries, dips, and even in some desserts.
Remember, when adding preserved lemons to recipes, you may need to adjust the amount of additional salt you use. The saltiness imparted by the preserved lemon must be considered, or you'll overpower the fruit's subtle flavor. The fruit can be given a quick rinse to remove excess salt, but a slight saltiness is precisely why they work so well in complementing the sweetness of Alton Brown's lemonade.
A jar of preserved lemons makes a beautiful holiday gift that's easy on the budget. Tie a pretty ribbon around the top and add a tag with some of your favorite ways to use the preserves. If properly stored, preserved lemons will keep for around six months, allowing the recipient to enjoy them all winter and beyond.