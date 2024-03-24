The Pith Mistake To Avoid For The Best Home-Canned Oranges

The first step to getting the pith off your oranges is to choose the right type of fruit. While you can use any variety of orange you like, mandarin oranges and clementines tend to have less pith, which can make them a good choice for canning. However, you can use any variety you like as long as you're careful to remove it before getting into the actual preservation process.

As for how to remove the pith, you can peel this off with your fingers. However, for larger fruits, it may be easier to supreme them or use a knife to peel and cut them to make sure they're fully free of the white membrane.

Another option is to use pectin enzymes to get rid of the membrane without having to fuss around with knives and cutting. For this method, peel the orange as usual and break it into segments. Then, mix the pectin enzymes into water, using a ratio of between ¼ and ½ teaspoon of enzymes for every liter of liquid. From here, you'll want to allow the fruit to soak for several hours or up to overnight. When the time is up, rinse the fruit under water and the pith should easily wash off, leaving them ready to get into the canning process!