Ina Garten's Kitchen On Barefoot Contessa Isn't Where You Think It Is

If you thought Ina Garten's hit show "Barefoot Contessa" was filmed in her home, you'd only be half right. But that's just one of the things you may not know about the Food Network star. Garten's show began filming in her home kitchen when it premiered in 2002, but since 2007, the Contessa has relocated to new digs.

In a CBS interview for 60 Minutes, Garten noted it was important that her show feel intimate. So, she initially chose to have it filmed in her home where viewers would feel they were right beside her as she cooked. However, film crews take up a lot of room, and Ina and her husband found themselves being pushed out of their home's living spaces during the two eight-week periods that "Barefoot Contessa" was filmed each year.

In 2007, "Barefoot Contessa" moved to a different filming location next door to Garten's house in the Hamptons. In fact, it's so close she's able to commute on foot through the field. It took around a year to build the 2,000-square-foot custom-made barn. But, there was a time when Ina must have wondered if she'd ever find a new home for her show.