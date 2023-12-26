Ina Garten's Easy Menu Suggestion For A Stress-Free Dinner Party

Few have the power to quell the anxieties of a fledgling party host better than celebrity chef Ina Garten. Whether she's encouraging you to keep it simple with the party decor or helping you prepare a menu in advance by way of her cookbook, "Make It Ahead," she's full of tips to up your cooking game and keep you calm before your guests arrive.

Likewise, Ina has a message for hosts who fret over executing ambitious dishes with flawless precision: Stick to what you know. "You're better off making something that you know you can nail without too much stress than finding some recipe in a cookbook that you've never used before," she told Food Network.

Leaning on old, reliable recipes might sound anticlimactic, but at the end of the day, you want to serve your guests something you know will taste delicious. What's more, sticking to familiar dishes will leave you with ample time to prepare the rest of your party (which, if you're Ina, might include building an arrangement of flowers from your garden in East Hampton).