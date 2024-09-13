Olives Are The Star Ingredient Of This Easy Gremolata-Inspired Salad Dressing
Though a dirty martini is a chic, briny, and stylish way to put olives to use, those brackish little stone fruits can zhuzh up many different recipes. Despite being a solid food, olives can easily be integrated into salad dressings, and as a staple Mediterranean provision, they are an apt choice for an Italian-inspired gremolata dressing.
Traditional gremolata is typically fashioned with a humble combination of finely chopped parsley, grated garlic, and lemon zest. While this herbaceous and zesty condiment is delicious as it is, transforming it into a salad dressing with olives is an exciting way to give the original formula a tasteful makeover. The bold, savory, and pleasantly saliferous taste of olives marries well with the bright quality of lemon-tinted parsley and the savory, pungent notes of garlic. By introducing oil to this bounty of arcadian-fresh provisions, you can metamorphose the dish into a drizzle-ready salad dressing that works wonderfully with many different medleys of greens and grains.
Tips for making olive gremolata dressing
A well-made salad dressing is an entree accent that impresses dinner guests without demanding a high level of culinary expertise. However, there are a few tips worth keeping in mind to get the most out of your olive-studded gremolata dressing.
Consider the many olive variations and how each type impacts the final product. Kalamata olives can bring a deep, fruity richness to the dressing while manzanilla olives provide briny tangy bites. Niçoise olives add a subtle, nutty bitterness and pimento olives add a surprisingly sweet accent to the parsley-ladden condiment. For whispers of the California coast, mission olives introduce punches of grassy brightness with savory undercurrents. It's best to work with pitted olives to prevent small pieces of the seed from disrupting the dressing. For a touch of smoky depth, try grilling olives before introducing them to a gremolata salad dressing. As for oils, it's best to stick with olive, avocado, grapeseed, or sunflower oil, which mimic the Mediterranean essence of this unique salad topper.
Avoid making some of the common mistakes shoppers make when buying produce to ensure that each ingredient is as bright and fresh as possible. Choose perky, bright-colored parsley that flaunts a zippy aroma and tightly-packed garlic with a firm texture and bold but never offputting smell. Never use a jar of olives that has been opened for more than 18 months. Simply combine your ingredients in a food processor and pulse until you've achieved your desired consistency. Add more oil for a silky dressing and less for a pastier quality.
Salad combinations for olive gremolata dressing
So you've made an olive-infused gremolata salad dressing. Now what? It's time to pair that beautiful, full-bodied elixir with the salad of your dreams of course!
For something springy and light, an arugula and pear salad brings together the nectarous flavor of pears with the peppery taste of arugula for a flavor-forward combination that's highlighted by the salty yet zippy taste of olive-laced gremolata dressing. Just don't forget to crumble feta over the top for a touch of tangy richness. Put together a zesty Italian pasta salad with fusilli, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and a generous drizzle of olive-infused gremolata dressing for a satiating meal that's as energizing as it is tasty.
If you need something on the heartier side, a Greek salad with oven-roasted lamb or charred fish nestled atop a tender bed of romaine lettuce, capers, marinated artichokes, toasted pine nuts, and your olive gremolata dressing boasts a meaty machismo that's complemented by the uplifting vegetables and herbs. For a hefty vegetarian option, trade lamb for roasted chickpeas and grilled halloumi. Next time you're craving a salad, ditch the store-bought bottle and prepare an olive gremolata dressing. Trust us, your tastebuds (and dinner guests) will thank you.