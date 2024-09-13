Olives Are The Star Ingredient Of This Easy Gremolata-Inspired Salad Dressing

A well-made salad dressing is an entree accent that impresses dinner guests without demanding a high level of culinary expertise. However, there are a few tips worth keeping in mind to get the most out of your olive-studded gremolata dressing.

Consider the many olive variations and how each type impacts the final product. Kalamata olives can bring a deep, fruity richness to the dressing while manzanilla olives provide briny tangy bites. Niçoise olives add a subtle, nutty bitterness and pimento olives add a surprisingly sweet accent to the parsley-ladden condiment. For whispers of the California coast, mission olives introduce punches of grassy brightness with savory undercurrents. It's best to work with pitted olives to prevent small pieces of the seed from disrupting the dressing. For a touch of smoky depth, try grilling olives before introducing them to a gremolata salad dressing. As for oils, it's best to stick with olive, avocado, grapeseed, or sunflower oil, which mimic the Mediterranean essence of this unique salad topper.

Avoid making some of the common mistakes shoppers make when buying produce to ensure that each ingredient is as bright and fresh as possible. Choose perky, bright-colored parsley that flaunts a zippy aroma and tightly-packed garlic with a firm texture and bold but never offputting smell. Never use a jar of olives that has been opened for more than 18 months. Simply combine your ingredients in a food processor and pulse until you've achieved your desired consistency. Add more oil for a silky dressing and less for a pastier quality.