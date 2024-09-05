Review: Jose Cuervo's Devil's Reserve Tequila Will Up Your Spicy Margarita Game

Jose Cuervo is one of the best-known producers of tequila in the world, with centuries of experience distilling the unique agave spirit. In addition to its line of traditional tequilas, it has introduced Devil's Reserve, a product that defies easy description. It straddles the line between a spirit and a liqueur, as the tequila is infused with both spicy and sweet flavors, and it's made to be enjoyed equally as a cocktail ingredient and on its own.

As a longtime bartender and cocktail creator, this product piqued my interest. Tequila is such a special spirit, that the idea of infusing it with other flavors feels borderline sacrilegious. As a fan of tequila-based cocktails and spicy drinks in general, however, I thought that Devil's Reserve's flavor profile could be a convenient shortcut to making some fabulous drinks without too much fuss. I was happy to get my hands on a bottle, try it out myself, and see what the devil this bottle has to offer.

