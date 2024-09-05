Review: Jose Cuervo's Devil's Reserve Tequila Will Up Your Spicy Margarita Game
Jose Cuervo is one of the best-known producers of tequila in the world, with centuries of experience distilling the unique agave spirit. In addition to its line of traditional tequilas, it has introduced Devil's Reserve, a product that defies easy description. It straddles the line between a spirit and a liqueur, as the tequila is infused with both spicy and sweet flavors, and it's made to be enjoyed equally as a cocktail ingredient and on its own.
As a longtime bartender and cocktail creator, this product piqued my interest. Tequila is such a special spirit, that the idea of infusing it with other flavors feels borderline sacrilegious. As a fan of tequila-based cocktails and spicy drinks in general, however, I thought that Devil's Reserve's flavor profile could be a convenient shortcut to making some fabulous drinks without too much fuss. I was happy to get my hands on a bottle, try it out myself, and see what the devil this bottle has to offer.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
Where to buy Jose Cuervo Devil's Reserve and how much it costs
Jose Cuervo Devil's Reserve tequila is available at most major alcohol retailers, including BevMo! and Total Wine. Online retailers such as ReserveBar also carry this product, and you can likely find it at your local liquor stores, especially if these stores tend to carry other Jose Cuervo products. The suggested retail price is $20.99, but actual prices may vary with each individual retailer and market. This particular tequila comes in 750-milliliter sized bottles.
What does Jose Cuervo Devil's Reserve taste like?
When you crack open this bottle, the aroma fills the room. It's intense, but not unpleasant, almost like when you first light a scented candle. Devil's Reserve is advertised as having a sweet heat, and that's what you get right off the bat with this fragrance: a combination of ripe tropical fruit and fresh chili peppers. Jalapeño, poblanos, and serranos come to mind, spicy, green, and vegetal with a crisp fruitiness. As for the actual fruit notes, pineapple stands out, with an overripe or even baked quality, as well as other tropical fruits like guava and mango. I have to say I'm a sucker for the profile here — I love this combination of flavors and aromas. Give me a spicy fruit salsa or ceviche any day, and I can happily imagine myself on a beach. I got the same feeling here.
This is a lower-ABV liquor, clocking in at 60 proof, or 30% alcohol by volume. This gives it a fairly light body and texture, which makes it easily sippable — it's not syrupy, heavy, or burning. The flavor echoes the aroma pretty closely, with candied tropical fruit, and the heat comes across as a mild tingly sensation. The spiciness does build as you drink it, but stays mellow. It finishes with a whiff of smoke that's a little jarring, but it isn't overwhelming.
Final thoughts on Jose Cuervo Devil's Reserve
If you like spicy, tropical drinks, Devil's Reserve is definitely worth a try. It may not be for agave spirit purists who collect single maguey mezcals – known for their pureness – and serious anejo tequilas (which are also different from reposado tequilas) — as this beverage is made with blanco tequila. But if you're a casual tequila enjoyer, it's a fun addition to your home bar.
I see myself using this drink more like a liqueur than a spirit, thanks to its combination of flavors and its low alcohol level. That said, it's definitely drinkable on its own, but I found it really hit its stride when mixed into drinks. On the rocks and topped with soda, it made a tasty and refreshing tropical highball. I also used it in place of orange liqueur in a margarita, and it added just the right amount of sweetness and an appealing fruitiness and heat. For spicy margarita fans who don't want to muddle around with fresh chiles, it's also a great shortcut.
Additionally, bottle design is colorful and attractive, with the label adorned by a charming devil figure drawn in a Mexican folk art style. Its relatively low price point gives it even more appeal. If you're looking for a fun, easy-drinking liquor to make shooters and party drinks with, or a bottle to have on hand to add a little heat and sweetness to your home cocktails, it's worth checking out.