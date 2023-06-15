Know The Difference Between Añejo And Reposado Tequila For Perfect Margaritas
Whether you prefer your margaritas blended or on the rocks, knowing which tequila to choose is essential to crafting the perfect cocktail. Upon first impression, it may not seem totally necessary to focus too much on the specifics. Tequila is tequila, after all. But it turns out that different varieties of tequila are pretty diverse and could make or break your drink.
Añejo and reposado tequilas are both aged in oak barrels. However, the significant difference between the two is the time they spend aging. Reposado tequila only has to age for about two months to meet standards, but it can be aged for up to a year. Any time after that, it is classified as añejo tequila, which takes one to three years in the aging process.
While both tequilas are delicious, reposado tequila may want to be your go-to when it comes to making margaritas.
They have slightly different flavors
All tequila starts with the same base: blue agave turned into mezcal liquor. The differences in aging time can create flavor differences between the two tequilas. Reposado often takes on the oaky flavors created by the barrels in which it has been aged. It also takes on sweeter vanilla and caramel flavors, as well as a little bit of spice. This tequila's smoothness blends well into cocktails, making it an excellent choice for extra flavor notes in your favorite margarita recipe.
Añejo, on the other hand, takes on deeper, richer flavors. Its tastes are more likely to have flavors like tobacco, oak, chocolate, vanilla, and cinnamon. It typically has a smoother flavor, making it ideal for sipping on the rocks. While adding this to your margarita recipe may be tempting, its flavors can be washed out by the more intense cocktail ingredients. Instead, it's better to appreciate it on its own and use a lesser-aged tequila in your margaritas.
One is more expensive than the other
You can also tell the differences between the two tequilas based on their aromas. The scent of a reposado tequila will generally smell spiced and fruity. Meanwhile, añejo will have a much more intense scent of smoke and caramel.
Because añejo tequila is aged longer than its reposado counterpart, you can expect to see a price increase in accordance. Reposado could cost you around $30-60 a bottle, but añejo could cost up to double that — or even more, depending on how long it has been aged. That steep price tag may also be a deterrent when making margaritas. After all, why buy expensive alcohol when its flavors are masked?
If you're looking to mix up the perfect margarita, hold off on grabbing that bottle of añejo, and pour in some reposado instead. The añejo's flavor may be delicious, but you're better off saving it for some straight sipping when you can truly savor every bit.