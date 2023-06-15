Know The Difference Between Añejo And Reposado Tequila For Perfect Margaritas

Whether you prefer your margaritas blended or on the rocks, knowing which tequila to choose is essential to crafting the perfect cocktail. Upon first impression, it may not seem totally necessary to focus too much on the specifics. Tequila is tequila, after all. But it turns out that different varieties of tequila are pretty diverse and could make or break your drink.

Añejo and reposado tequilas are both aged in oak barrels. However, the significant difference between the two is the time they spend aging. Reposado tequila only has to age for about two months to meet standards, but it can be aged for up to a year. Any time after that, it is classified as añejo tequila, which takes one to three years in the aging process.

While both tequilas are delicious, reposado tequila may want to be your go-to when it comes to making margaritas.