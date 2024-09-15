Can You Substitute Lemon Zest With Dried Peels?

If dried lemon peel is what you have on hand, keep in mind that its flavors will be stronger. This means that you should use less lemon peel than you would lemon zest. A ratio of ⅓ tablespoon lemon peel for 1 tablespoon lemon zest will give you the same potency of flavor. Because dried lemon peel is not liquid like other lemon substitutes, it is a great option in recipes like cookies, or macarons where liquid ratios are important.

Substituting lemon zest for lemon juice concentrate is also a possibility, but the flavor differences and ratios are important to consider. Lemon juice is more acidic than zest, but is less concentrated. An easy ratio to remember is: 2 tablespoons lemon juice for 1 teaspoon lemon zest. Lemon juice is a good substitute for desserts which will benefit from tartness, like tarts or recipes that won't be affected by extra liquid, like salad dressings.

If you happen to have lemon extract in your pantry, this can be a good lemon zest swap in terms of flavor. Although lemon extract still won't be as vibrant as fresh lemon zest, it is similarly sweet and less acidic than lemon peel or juice. Lemon extract is very concentrated, so a ratio of around ½ teaspoon of extract to 1 teaspoon of lemon zest is a good start. This makes for a good substitute in recipes where overly acidic ingredients can cause curdling, like a vanilla custard sauce or certain cake batters.