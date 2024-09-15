The Truly Ancient Origins Of Vinegar

Like many fermented ingredients, the first vinegar was probably the result of an accident. It has been posited that someone's wine went bad, and people discovered that the end product was still pretty tasty. Michael Harlan Turkell, author of "Acid Trip: Travels in the World of Vinegar," told The New Yorker, "It's not like we can talk to the Babylonians, but there's no way that vinegar was made with intent."

Those Babylonians lived around 5000 B.C., and they left writings detailing the use of vinegar. Two thousand years later, the Egyptians also had access to vinegar, as vestiges of it were found in their pottery. The precise origins of vinegar — who made it, and how did they do it? — have been lost in the passage of millennia, but the hints inform us that it came around very long ago.

References to vinegar pop up through the annals of history across multiple global regions and periods; different cultures concocted vinegars of different hues and flavors. They used it as a condiment, to combat the repulsive stenches of daily life, and to develop cuisine, like sushi and preserved meat. They discovered it could be used as a solvent. Gradually, vinegar made its sour, strong-smelling way from antiquity into modern times.

Like its history, vinegar itself is close to timeless. It doesn't really go bad or spoil, which was doubtlessly useful in an age before refrigeration.