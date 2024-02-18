How Long Does White Vinegar Usually Last?

Even if you haven't lived in your current home very long, we'd put money down that you likely have some mysterious, forgotten ingredients at the back of your pantry. If you're the proud owner of a jug of white vinegar that may be older than you are, you're likely wondering if it's still good to use, or if you'd be better off pouring it down the sink.

The good news is that vinegar doesn't go bad, ever — being that it's a fermented product, vinegar isn't capable of spoiling the way fresh produce, meats, or dairy would. Its shelf life is considered almost indefinite, so even if you cook with vinegar that dates back to who-knows-when, the chances are virtually nil that it'll make you sick. Vinegar is a self-preserving product thanks to its acidity (it typically has a pH of 2-3), which provides natural antimicrobial properties.

And while some different kinds of vinegar may undergo some cosmetic changes, such as in color or clarity, white vinegar typically stays exactly as it is, with no refrigeration necessary. The only thing to keep in mind is that over long periods, vinegar will gradually begin to lose some of its acidity. But rest assured, there's no point at which vinegar "turns bad," it just might be a little less flavorful or effective, depending on how you're using it.