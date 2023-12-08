Make Fish Tacos In A Flash With Canned Tuna
If you're looking for a way to cut down on prep time for a quick weeknight dinner, using canned tuna may be the way to go to make some easy fish tacos. The canned fish is always pre-cooked, so it doesn't require any extra prep time. You can simply open the can, drain the excess liquid, and serve the fish along with your other desired taco fillings.
There are a few different types of canned tunas, so you will need to plan ahead and decide how you want to serve it. If you're a fan of the fish on its own, opt for larger chunks to simply scoop into the tortilla. Smaller shreds may be more beneficial for making a tuna salad filling or a slaw. Of course, usually taco filling is generously seasoned or cooked with vegetables and spices that complement its natural flavors. You should use that same rule of thumb by boosting the tuna with some classic flavors.
Enhance the flavor with other toppings
There are a few ways to elevate the taste of canned tuna for your tacos. Of course, you could simply add in your favorite toppings alongside the fish. Try piling on veggies, sour cream, and corn to add some texture and crunch. Top off the tacos with some guacamole or avocados for even more creaminess.
Prior to serving, you can also season the tuna in a separate bowl. Drain the liquid from the can, pour out the fish, and sprinkle on some smoky taco seasoning. Tuna also pairs well with a little citrus flavor, so you can add in some lime juice for a chili-lime twist. Or, brighten the flavor up with a simple squeeze of lemon juice and a sprinkle of pepper.
If you prefer to eat your tuna tacos warm, sautéeing the fish in a little bit of oil can help add some extra flavor to the dish, too. Some tuna is pre-packed in oil, while other varieties use water. Cooking the fish will warm up the dish, and add a little extra richness to the flavor from the oil.
Choosing between different kinds of canned tuna
As there are different types of wild tuna fish, there will be different types of canned tuna. When scooping the tuna directly into tortillas, you'll want to look for lighter meat, which often comes from albacore tuna. This type of tuna is more likely to stay in larger pieces, which could make for a little bit of a heartier filling in the tacos.
Darker varieties — like skipjack or yellowfin tuna — are more likely to break up into smaller shreds. If you plan on mixing the fish into a tuna salad before scooping it into the tacos, however, those smaller shreds may actually mix a little bit easier.
Regardless of what type of tuna you use, the fish has various health benefits it can lend to your diet. According to BBC Good Food, a 100-gram serving of canned tuna contains nearly 25 grams of protein. It's also a source of B vitamins, calcium, vitamin D, and the amino acid taurine, which may help prevent heart disease, according to the journal Atherosclerosis.
The canned fish is shelf-stable, and can even last for years so long as it's unopened and the can is undamaged, so you can stock up at the grocery store and have some tuna always on hand. Plus, the protein can be pretty affordable. Depending on the brand and variety, canned tuna often costs just a few dollars or less per can.