Make Fish Tacos In A Flash With Canned Tuna

As there are different types of wild tuna fish, there will be different types of canned tuna. When scooping the tuna directly into tortillas, you'll want to look for lighter meat, which often comes from albacore tuna. This type of tuna is more likely to stay in larger pieces, which could make for a little bit of a heartier filling in the tacos.

Darker varieties — like skipjack or yellowfin tuna — are more likely to break up into smaller shreds. If you plan on mixing the fish into a tuna salad before scooping it into the tacos, however, those smaller shreds may actually mix a little bit easier.

Regardless of what type of tuna you use, the fish has various health benefits it can lend to your diet. According to BBC Good Food, a 100-gram serving of canned tuna contains nearly 25 grams of protein. It's also a source of B vitamins, calcium, vitamin D, and the amino acid taurine, which may help prevent heart disease, according to the journal Atherosclerosis.

The canned fish is shelf-stable, and can even last for years so long as it's unopened and the can is undamaged, so you can stock up at the grocery store and have some tuna always on hand. Plus, the protein can be pretty affordable. Depending on the brand and variety, canned tuna often costs just a few dollars or less per can.