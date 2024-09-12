The Unexpected Addition That Makes The Creamiest Chocolate Popsicles

If you want to make your own chocolate popsicles at home and are in search of the perfect recipe, there's one ingredient that you should be keeping an eye out for — and it may come as a surprise to you: silken tofu. Yep, silken tofu, combined with chocolate, makes for one creamy, delicious treat.

Silken tofu is actually used in sweets more often than you might expect, such as in dairy-free ice cream. It's perfect for adding creaminess to vegan desserts that can't use milk or heavy cream, but it can be used in non-vegan recipes as well to add extra richness. It also gives your desserts a protein boost, which is certainly a plus. Additionally, one of the biggest benefits of tofu is that it has a mild and bland taste to begin with, meaning that it will take on the taste of the ingredients that it's combined with. The result? Your popsicles will taste purely like creamy chocolate and nothing like tofu.

If you like this idea, you'll be happy to find that most popular recipes online require just three ingredients, commonly silken tofu, chocolate chips, and vanilla almond milk (which keeps things vegan, so long as you also use vegan chocolate).