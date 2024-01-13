Silken Tofu Is The Secret To The Absolute Best Dairy-Free Ice Cream
Tofu has been heralded as a great vegetarian and vegan source of protein. It's made from soy milk that has been curdled, and the resulting curds are transformed into tofu. It comes in a range of textures, from extra firm to silken. Firm or extra-firm varieties work great in savory dishes like stir fries and scrambles. However, many may not realize that tofu can work wonders in desserts, too. Silken tofu is especially for good sweet treats because of its soft consistency.
Silken tofu is a natural choice for pie fillings and puddings since it has a custardy texture already. This quality makes it a natural base for ice cream; in many recipes, the tofu often takes the place of the cream and egg elements typically used as the foundation for this popular frozen treat. If you're curious to try it out, making homemade ice cream from silken tofu is incredibly simple and only needs a handful of ingredients.
Silken tofu ice cream easy to make
There are several ways to make ice cream from silken or soft tofu. You need silken tofu, sweetener, salt, and soy milk or coconut milk to make the base; if you aim to keep the recipe fully vegan, granulated coconut, beet sugar, or agave syrup are the best choices. Some recipes suggest adding coconut oil to give the ice cream a richer mouthfeel.
First, blend the silken tofu, sweetener, and salt until combined. Some like to add soy milk or coconut milk to loosen the mixture and make it easier to blend. Then, slowly add the coconut oil; stick to a medium speed and be sure not to over-blend the ingredients. The ice cream base you've created can be added to an ice cream maker, which transforms it into a delicious non-dairy dessert. If you don't have an ice cream machine, no worries. Place your ice cream into a container and put it in the freezer.
What ice cream flavors complement silken tofu?
After you've nailed the basics of making dairy-free ice cream, it's time to think about what kind of ice cream you want to try. Tofu has a reputation as a flavor sponge, acting as a conduit for whatever extracts or other elements are added to it. When making vanilla or chocolate ice cream, add the vanilla extract, vanilla bean paste, or cocoa powder to the base when blending the ingredients. Extracts like almond or peppermint would also be great options to flavor your dairy-free ice cream.
Go for a mixed berry extravaganza with strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries. The berries can be folded into the ice cream base or pureed into it after blending the initial ingredients. Add a tablespoon or two of lemon juice to enhance the flavor of the berries. For coffee fans, it's easy to make homemade coffee ice cream by incorporating a few teaspoons of espresso powder into your base.
Be generous with your mix-in ideas, too. Why not add marshmallow cream and graham cracker pieces to a chocolate ice cream to create a frozen s'more flavor? Or, make a fantastic foundation for an ice cream sundae by swirling in a ribbon of homemade caramel or butterscotch syrup and stirring in some crunchy nuts.