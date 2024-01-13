Silken Tofu Is The Secret To The Absolute Best Dairy-Free Ice Cream

Tofu has been heralded as a great vegetarian and vegan source of protein. It's made from soy milk that has been curdled, and the resulting curds are transformed into tofu. It comes in a range of textures, from extra firm to silken. Firm or extra-firm varieties work great in savory dishes like stir fries and scrambles. However, many may not realize that tofu can work wonders in desserts, too. Silken tofu is especially for good sweet treats because of its soft consistency.

Silken tofu is a natural choice for pie fillings and puddings since it has a custardy texture already. This quality makes it a natural base for ice cream; in many recipes, the tofu often takes the place of the cream and egg elements typically used as the foundation for this popular frozen treat. If you're curious to try it out, making homemade ice cream from silken tofu is incredibly simple and only needs a handful of ingredients.