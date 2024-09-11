Bigotes Vs Croissants: What's The Difference?

Despite looking the same at first glance, bigotes and croissants each have a unique smell, taste, and texture. Croissants are French pastries that are made with laminated dough, which is why they're so flaky. While bigotes appear related, they are Mexican pan dulces (Spanish for "sweet breads") and don't have a laminated dough. Instead, they're made with Danish-like dough to create a softer texture that's still flaky but not as flaky as croissants.

Although the process of making bigote dough is less involved than croissants, shaping the breads still involves cutting and wrapping thin triangles into swirl-like shapes. This process is why they look so similar at a glance. But, if you look closely, you'll see that their forms are distinguishable. Croissants have a more distinctive, crescent moon–like shape while bigotes are straighter, like mustaches. In fact, bigote is the Spanish word for "mustache."

Additionally, you'll be able to tell bigotes from croissants because they are brushed with melted butter when they come out of the oven and coated with granulated sugar. Croissants, on the other hand, have a shiny, glossy exterior because they're given an egg wash before baking.