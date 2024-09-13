The Red Flag To Avoid When Buying Canned Veggies

If someone told you that canned vegetables aren't as nutritious as fresh vegetables, forget what you think you know. Canned vegetables are the same vegetables that get picked and packaged as fresh and frozen, they're just processed at a canning facility to preserve their shelf life. Fresh, frozen, and canned vegetables are all viable — and tasty — options for getting extra fiber and vitamins on your plate. The one red flag to avoid when you're shopping for canned vegetables, however, is added salt.

Canned vegetables can get a bad rap, but they're actually chock full of nutrients like any other piece of produce. In fact, since most canned veggies are processed within days of harvest, their vitamins and minerals are locked in. It's not uncommon to find canned produce with added salt, however, which food companies use to enhance flavor and texture. Extra salt in a can of vegetables is not necessarily harmful, because we do need some sodium in our diets to survive, but it will certainly change the taste of your ingredients and affect how much salt you'll need to add to a dish. It's also something to look out for if you're following a low sodium diet. Thankfully it's super easy to figure out which cans have added salt. All you need to do is understand how to read a nutrition label.